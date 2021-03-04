Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

SA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

