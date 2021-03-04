Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce $12.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $50.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.87 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $52.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 464,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

