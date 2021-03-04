Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.37. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.58 to $15.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.97. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

