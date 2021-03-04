Brokerages Expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 363.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other XOMA news, insider Matthew D. Perry bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in XOMA by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XOMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $398.45 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

