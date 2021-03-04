Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) PT at $21.64

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.64.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,788. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,174,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

