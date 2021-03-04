Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT at $73.80

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 591,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.56 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,305,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $957,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,093,724.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,400. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

