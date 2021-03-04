Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target at $143.44

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.61 on Monday, hitting $153.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,921. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

