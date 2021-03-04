Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Target Price at $13.90

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 11,828,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,136,824. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

