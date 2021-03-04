Brokerages Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target at $53.83

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,703,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. 57,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,503.50 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.