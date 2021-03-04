Brokerages Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLFPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:SLFPY remained flat at $$18.66 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

