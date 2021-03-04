Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Target Price at $74.10

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 266,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in WNS by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after buying an additional 222,024 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in WNS by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,051,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,646. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

