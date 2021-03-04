Brokers Issue Forecasts for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.59). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALBO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $658.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

