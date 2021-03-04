Brokers Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 955.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.55. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$38.96.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

