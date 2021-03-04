Brokers Issue Forecasts for Maximus, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maximus in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

MMS opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 46.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

