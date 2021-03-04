Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,972,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401,136 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.5% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $699,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 153,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,373. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,125.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

