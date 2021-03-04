Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.82 Million

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post $508.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.46 million. Bruker reported sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 509,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,775. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

