BTIG Research Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $105.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:PAR opened at $81.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

