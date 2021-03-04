CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$41.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.50.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) stock opened at C$37.27 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 955.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

