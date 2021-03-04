California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neenah were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Neenah by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE NP opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $960.21 million, a PE ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

