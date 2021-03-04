California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE SPH opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

