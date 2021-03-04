Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

