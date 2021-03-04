Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

CLMT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 153,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $329.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

