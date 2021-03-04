Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,648 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,374,653 shares in the company, valued at $106,859,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 64,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,779,784.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,708,612.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,606,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

