Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $278,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $7.78.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

