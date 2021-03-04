Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 355.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 496.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 37.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EV opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

