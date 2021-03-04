Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,148 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 203.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fortis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 25.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 492,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 92,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

FTS opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.21%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

