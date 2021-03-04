Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,090 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter worth $8,169,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter worth $7,530,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 34.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLR opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

