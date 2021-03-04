Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,628 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $110.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01.

