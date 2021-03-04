Canaccord Genuity Cuts Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$70.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KL. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an underweight rating and a C$57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.83.

Shares of KL opened at C$41.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.62. The stock has a market cap of C$11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$25.67 and a 52 week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

