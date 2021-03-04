Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $34.68 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

