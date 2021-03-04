Canaccord Genuity Raises Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $24.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

