Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00. The stock traded as high as C$33.91 and last traded at C$33.81, with a volume of 66522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.56.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.45.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,992.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.