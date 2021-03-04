Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFPUF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

