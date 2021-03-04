Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$26.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$6.11 and a 1-year high of C$29.00.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

