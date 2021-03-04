Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,708.92.

OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

