Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 859 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1,145.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

