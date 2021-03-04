Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 122 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

ZM stock opened at $343.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

