Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 239,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CFFN opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

