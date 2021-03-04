Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 28th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPSR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 250,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

