Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce sales of $18.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.20 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Capstone Turbine reported sales of $11.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year sales of $67.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.78 million to $68.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.23 million, with estimates ranging from $77.96 million to $82.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Noble Financial began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

