CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 595,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

