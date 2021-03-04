CargoX Achieves Market Cap of $8.42 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, CargoX has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $8.42 million and $35,445.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,492,030 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

