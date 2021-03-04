Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $2,221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

