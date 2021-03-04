Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $336.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $250.00 to $336.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $288.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $323.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total transaction of $80,652.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,971.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,700 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $2,617,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 916,941 shares of company stock worth $253,692,785. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

