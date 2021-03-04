Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $350.00. The company traded as high as $317.47 and last traded at $316.48, with a volume of 6738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $311.92.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $1,575,040.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,919.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total transaction of $10,679,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $978,984.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 916,941 shares of company stock valued at $253,692,785 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.