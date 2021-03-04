Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

