Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

