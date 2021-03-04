CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce sales of $4.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $15.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.34 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

