Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 8%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.09 and last traded at $68.27. 592,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 268,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -401.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $2,737,287.50. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,935 shares of company stock worth $22,538,400. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,476,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $12,632,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

