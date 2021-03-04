Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.87. 1,841,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,602,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

